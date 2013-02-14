Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The boards of US Airways Group Inc and American
Airlines agreed on Wednesday to merge, paving the
way for the creation of the nation's largest airline.
* Time Warner Inc is in early discussions with the
Meredith Corp to put most of Time Inc's magazines -
including People, InStyle and Real Simple - into a separate,
publicly traded company that would also include Meredith titles
like Better Homes and Gardens and Ladies' Home Journal.
* Despite opposition from nearly all Senate Republicans,
President Obama asked the Senate on Wednesday to confirm two
Democrats whose recess appointments to the National Labor
Relations Board were ruled unconstitutional by a federal appeals
court last month.
* U.S. federal prosecutors are nearing a decision whether to
bring criminal charges against Michael Steinberg, a longtime
portfolio manager at SAC Capital Advisors, the giant hedge fund
owned by billionaire investor Steven Cohen.
* A group of health advocates and public health officials
from major cities around the United States are asking the Food
and Drug Administration to regulate the amount of caloric
sweeteners in sodas and other beverages, arguing that the
scientific consensus is that the level of added sugars in those
products are unsafe.
* The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday called on lawmakers
to give it the flexibility to change its business model to keep
itself solvent, saying that its debt could reach $45 billion by
2017 if Congress does not act.