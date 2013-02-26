Feb 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BP Plc finally faced off in court on Monday against
an army of U.S. federal and state prosecutors, lawyers and even
its contract partners over the Gulf of Mexico oil spill three
years ago, contending that it alone should not shoulder blame
for the rig explosion - but negotiators were said to be working
on multibillion-dollar settlement.
* The head of the German central bank said France should not
give up trying to bring its government deficit below 3 percent
of gross domestic product, adding to the criticism being heaped
on President Francois Hollande of France from abroad.
* Mary Jo White, who has been nominated to lead the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, is tentatively scheduled to
appear the week of March 11 before the Senate Banking Committee,
which oversees the agency and other financial regulators.
* A U.S. federal judge on Monday ordered Rajat Gupta, the
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director, to reimburse the
bank for some legal expenses connected to his insider trading
case.
* A jury said Johnson & Johnson should pay an
American woman $3.4 million for failing to warn her doctor
adequately of the potential dangers of a vaginal mesh implant
made by the company's Ethicon subsidiary, and for
misrepresenting the product in brochures.
* A fierce battle between the Government of Argentina and a
group of hedge funds has led to the seizure of a naval ship and
dragged in the United States Treasury. Now a U.S. federal
appeals court is hearing the dispute, and how it rules could
have a major impact on world debt markets.
* Hundreds of leading weight-loss company Weight Watchers
International Inc's rank-and-file workers are waging an
open rebellion that has management scrambling to improve working
conditions.
* Private equity group Royalty Pharma's $6.6
billion buyout offer is too small of a premium to tempt
Dublin-based pharmaceutical company Elan Corp Plc's
management away from its own acquisition ambitions.