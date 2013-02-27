Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the
* On the first day of testimony in the oil spill trial, BP
Plc's top executive for North American operations at the
time of the disaster acknowledged that a well explosion had been
identified as a risk before it happened.
* Boeing Co is conducting laboratory tests on its
proposed fixes for the lithium-ion batteries on its new 787
jets, and U.S. federal regulators said Tuesday that they would
need to see the results before deciding whether to allow flight
tests.
* The U.S. Senate Finance Committee, dismissing some
Republican objections, on Tuesday approved the nomination of
Jacob Lew for Treasury secretary and sent it on to the full
Senate for a confirmation vote in the days ahead.
* Lawmakers are scrutinizing Mary Jo White, U.S. President
Obama's choice to lead the Securities Exchange Commission,
ahead of her Senate confirmation hearing, raising questions
about the former prosecutor's lack of regulatory experience and
the challenge of policing Wall Street firms she recently
defended in private practice. But White is seeking to quell
concerns about potential conflicts of interest.
* SFX Entertainment, the company led by media executive
Robert F. X. Sillerman, has agreed to buy the music download
site Beatport, part of the company's plan to build a $1 billion
empire centered on the electronic dance music craze.
* The average cash bonus for people employed in New York
City in the financial industry rose by roughly 9 percent, to
$121,900, in 2012, the New York State comptroller said.
* Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co
, vowed to change how the bank deals with Internet-based
payday lenders that automatically withdraw payments from
borrowers' checking accounts.