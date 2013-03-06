March 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Dow Jones industrial average, the oldest and most
popular gauge of the stock market, on Tuesday surged past the
nominal high it last reached more than five years ago, before
the financial crisis hit with full force.
* The British government stood isolated on an important
European Union issue Tuesday after finance ministers from
elsewhere in the bloc rejected its effort to water down proposed
limits on bankers' bonuses.
* Gary Gensler, head of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, is assuring officials that he plans to remain in the
Obama administration through at least December even as he weighs
other options, according to people briefed on the matter.
* California state officials estimate $9 billion of cuts in
U.S. federal aid and are trying to anticipate where those cuts
will hit hardest as they wait for details from Washington.
* Europe's antitrust regulators are preparing to deliver a
fine to Microsoft Corp for failing to give users of its
Windows software the choice of competing Internet browsers. It
would be the first time that European regulators had punished a
company for neglecting to comply with the terms of an antitrust
settlement
* Chief Executive Joel Klein of Amplify, News Corp's
fledgling education division, will announce on
Wednesday that Amplify will not just sell its public school
curriculum on existing tablets, but will also offer the Amplify
Tablet, its own 10-inch Android tablet for K-12 schoolchildren.
* A U.S. federal judge has granted a former employee of the
hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors additional time to review the
government's evidence in an insider trading case brought against
him.
* Martha Stewart took the stand on Tuesday in a New York
State Supreme Court trial to testify in a lawsuit by Macy's Inc
concerning which retailers have the right to sell her
sheets, towels and other branded home goods.