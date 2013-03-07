March 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Veteran activist investor Carl Icahn is planning to unveil
a major stake in troubled computer maker Dell Inc and
is expected to announce his opposition to the company's proposed
$24.4 billion sale to its founder, a person briefed on the
matter said on Wednesday.
* The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is close to
approving tests of Boeing Co's approach to fixing the
batteries on its 787 jets, and the tests could begin next week,
federal and industry officials said Wednesday.
* The European Union fined Microsoft Corp $732
million on Wednesday for failing to respect an antitrust
settlement with regulators. But in a highly unusual "mea culpa,"
the European Union's top antitrust regulator said his department
bore some of the responsibility for Microsoft's failure to
respect a settlement that caused the fine.
* Just two months into office, Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe is showing an increasing willingness to take on some
pillars of the country's establishment - the central bank and
the politically influential farmers - in an aggressive attempt
to finally breathe some new life into Japan's listless economy.
* Facebook Inc plans to announce a substantial
redesign of its "News Feed" - a makeover aimed both at keeping
users glued to the social network and luring more advertising
dollars.
* Investment fund Content Partners LLC said on Wednesday it
had agreed to acquire the half of the "C.S.I.: Crime Scene
Investigation" television franchise owned by an affiliate
of Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a deal that makes it a
co-owner, with CBS Corp, of the long-running series and
its spinoffs.