* Facebook Inc is planning to roll out its Graph Search tool to help users sift the volumes of information on the site. Developing a sophisticated search feature is vital to Facebook's long-term success, both to deepen users' engagement and to make it more appealing to advertisers. ()

* Gannett Co Inc and the Tribune Co have recently purchased groups of TV stations in locations where political advertising can be highly lucrative. The increasingly expensive elections that play out across the country every two years are making stations look like a smart investment. ()

* Yielding to pressure from New York's attorney general, Thomson Reuters Corp is expected to suspend the early release of a closely watched consumer confidence index, which it has delivered two seconds in advance to clients willing to pay extra, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. ()

* Criminal and civil authorities continue to press a long-running investigation into hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors and Steven Cohen, who runs it. ()

* In a plan to be announced Monday, a mostly European group of apparel brands agreed to inspect within nine months all Bangladeshi garment factories that supply the companies and take responsibility and action wherever serious safety problems are found. ()

* Mobileye, a provider of driver-assistance technology systems, said on Sunday that it had raised $400 million in financing, valuing the company at about $1.5 billion. The investment, the biggest yet in Mobileye's history, will help the company strengthen and expand its offerings and its global reach. ()