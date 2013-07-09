July 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* William Lynch, the chief executive of Barnes & Noble Inc , resigned on Monday, two weeks after a devastating earnings report that accentuated the bookseller's losing battle against powerful rivals like Amazon. ()

* The financial industry is bracing for new scrutiny of services that give trading firms an advance look at market-moving data and news. The New York attorney general's office has been taking a broad look at the common practice. ()

* Orrin Hatch of Utah, the senior Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, has devised a way for states and cities to exit the pension business while still giving public workers the type of benefits they want. It involves a tax-law change that would enable governments to turn their pension plans over to life insurers. ()

* A lawsuit brought by investors who lost a combined $60 million in the Ponzi scheme perpetuated by Bernard Madoff seeks to show that Westport National Bank failed at its job as the custodial bank in charge of their money. The trial serves as a cautionary tale for any investor on the role and duties of such banks. ()

* Billionaire deal maker Ronald Perelman has begun a legal battle against Michael Milken, a man who helped put him on map. Perelman's company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp filed a little-noticed lawsuit last month accusing Milken of fraud. ()

* Michael Dell received a strong endorsement on Monday after shareholder advisory firm ISS backed his $24.4 billion takeover bid for the company he founded, a move that could end the months-long fight over control of Dell Inc. ()

* Negotiations over a trade deal encompassing nearly half the global economy formally kicked off on Monday, despite concerns that the United States has been spying on its European allies. ()

* LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the French luxury goods giant, agreed on Monday to pay 2 billion euros, or about $2.6 billion, for an 80 percent stake in Loro Piana, adding a famous name to its portfolio of brands. ()

* A report from Ernst & Young released on Monday proposes that the deal making slump may be more than just a passing phase. ()

* Prosecutors have only a few weeks before the statute of limitations expires on bringing securities fraud charges against Steven Cohen and SAC Capital Advisors. The government's bigger problem could be obtaining information that shows a continuing conspiracy to trade on inside information. ()

* Warren Buffett distributed 17.5 million Class B shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a gift valued at about $2 billion, based on Friday's closing price. ()