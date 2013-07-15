July 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs trader whose
emails about the mortgage crisis became a symbol of Wall Street
hubris, spent time volunteering on a coffee farm in Rwanda after
Goldman Sachs, and after the Securities and Exchange
Commission accused him of misleading investors about a mortgage
security that ultimately failed. ()
* Air accident investigators continued on Sunday to try to
figure out why a parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner caught fire
on Friday in London, while airlines around the world kept flying
the plane and expressed confidence in it. ()
* Brick-and-mortar stores are looking for a chance to catch
up with their online competitors using software -- video
surveillance and signals from shoppers' cellphones and apps --
that allows them to watch customers as they shop, and gather
data about their behavior and moods. ()
* Michael Dell is fighting a battle over a company that many
say is doomed. Dell wants to take his company private and retool
it without quarterly earnings pressure. In this quest, he is
opposed by Carl Icahn, the onetime corporate raider who has
profited in battles over TWA, RJR Nabisco and Motorola, among
many others. ()
* If you are a corporate executive, this may be one of the
last sentences you want to hear: "Erich Spangenberg is on the
line." Invariably, Spangenberg, the 53 year old owner of IPNav,
is calling to discuss a patent held by one of his clients, which
he says your company is infringing - and what are you going to
do about it? ()