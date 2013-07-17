July 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Google Inc has begun talks with major media
companies about licensing TV channels, according to people with
knowledge of the meetings. ()
* Individuals buying health insurance on their own will see
their premiums tumble next year in New York State as changes
under the federal health care law take effect, Governor Andrew
Cuomo is expected to announce on Wednesday. ()
* Ellen Saracini, widow of a United Airlines pilot who died
on September 11, 2001, wants airlines to have to install a
second security door to the cockpit, but the airline industry
says that isn't necessary. ()
* Richard Cordray was confirmed as the Consumer Financial
protection Bureau chief almost two years after his nomination.
Cordray, 54, and the agency are now set up to regulate
interactions between borrowers and lenders, from the largest
banks to mom-and-pop payday shops, and the terms of mortgages
and student loans among other financial transactions. ()
* Top witness for the SEC in the trial against a former
Goldman Sachs employee, Paolo Pellegrini, turned testy on
the stand on Tuesday. ()
* Rising Chinese demand for drugs is a boon for foreign
companies, but bribery allegations against GlaxoSmithKline
underscore the risk of scrutiny from officials. ()
* Large-scale batteries of various types are being tested by
some big utilities that want to store power for times when it is
needed most. ()
* Lower sales from Yahoo's two primary moneymakers,
display and search advertising, highlight the challenge facing
chief executive Marissa Mayer. ()
* Goldman Sachs posted a profit on Tuesday that was
twice what it reported in the period a year earlier, fueled by
strong trading and investment banking results as companies
looked to Goldman to arrange mergers and acquisitions. ()
* A special committee of Dell's board is poised to
adjourn the vote on Thursday morning because it is concerned
that the offer may be defeated by shareholders, people briefed
on the matter said on Tuesday. ()
* Coca-Cola reported disappointing second-quarter
sales on Tuesday as global economic weakness and cool, wet
weather crimped demand for soft drinks. ()
* Johnson & Johnson reported on Tuesday that its
earnings more than doubled in the second quarter of this year,
buoyed by strong sales of prescription drugs and an influx of
cash from the sale of its stake in the Irish drug manufacturer
Elan. ()