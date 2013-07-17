July 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google Inc has begun talks with major media companies about licensing TV channels, according to people with knowledge of the meetings. ()

* Individuals buying health insurance on their own will see their premiums tumble next year in New York State as changes under the federal health care law take effect, Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce on Wednesday. ()

* Ellen Saracini, widow of a United Airlines pilot who died on September 11, 2001, wants airlines to have to install a second security door to the cockpit, but the airline industry says that isn't necessary. ()

* Richard Cordray was confirmed as the Consumer Financial protection Bureau chief almost two years after his nomination. Cordray, 54, and the agency are now set up to regulate interactions between borrowers and lenders, from the largest banks to mom-and-pop payday shops, and the terms of mortgages and student loans among other financial transactions. ()

* Top witness for the SEC in the trial against a former Goldman Sachs employee, Paolo Pellegrini, turned testy on the stand on Tuesday. ()

* Rising Chinese demand for drugs is a boon for foreign companies, but bribery allegations against GlaxoSmithKline underscore the risk of scrutiny from officials. ()

* Large-scale batteries of various types are being tested by some big utilities that want to store power for times when it is needed most. ()

* Lower sales from Yahoo's two primary moneymakers, display and search advertising, highlight the challenge facing chief executive Marissa Mayer. ()

* Goldman Sachs posted a profit on Tuesday that was twice what it reported in the period a year earlier, fueled by strong trading and investment banking results as companies looked to Goldman to arrange mergers and acquisitions. ()

* A special committee of Dell's board is poised to adjourn the vote on Thursday morning because it is concerned that the offer may be defeated by shareholders, people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. ()

* Coca-Cola reported disappointing second-quarter sales on Tuesday as global economic weakness and cool, wet weather crimped demand for soft drinks. ()

* Johnson & Johnson reported on Tuesday that its earnings more than doubled in the second quarter of this year, buoyed by strong sales of prescription drugs and an influx of cash from the sale of its stake in the Irish drug manufacturer Elan. ()