* The costs and methods for repairing the carbon-composite
jet are unclear, and the Dreamliner damaged by fire at Heathrow
will be the first test of major work. ()
* Scarcely touched by the nation's housing recovery and
tired of waiting for federal help, Richmond is about to become
the first city in the nation to try eminent domain as a way to
stop foreclosures. ()
* Lawyers for Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs
trader accused of defrauding investors, began their case
at about 11:47 a.m. One minute later, they rested without
calling any witnesses. The decision to rest, after more than two
weeks of testimony and 11 witnesses called by the Securities and
Exchange Commission, highlighted the confidence that Tourre's
lawyers have in their fight against the lawsuit by the
government. ()
* The performance of the economy in the second quarter is
one of many guides to when the Fed will taper off its
bond-buying. ()
* A range of start-ups and big companies like Google
are working on what is known as predictive search - new
tools that act as robotic personal assistants, anticipating what
you need before you ask for it. ()
* The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission formally accused
JPMorgan Chase of manipulating energy markets,
foreshadowing a settlement expected as early as this week. ()
* Reza Aslan, the author of "Zealot," a provocative new
biography of Jesus, has found an inadvertent ally in generating
book publicity. A Fox News interviewer awkwardly questioned the
Muslim author on why he had written about Jesus. Random House,
Aslan's publisher, said the interview had clearly helped the
book: in two days, sales increased 35 percent. ()
* Taking out his well-known acerbic pen, hedge fund tycoon
Daniel Loeb writes of Sony, "keeping entertainment
underexposed, undervalued and underperforming is not a strategy
for success." ()
* The lawsuit brought by hedge fund Perry Capital against
the federal government over the Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac bailout may be the case that finally subjects the
government's bailout practices to closer outside scrutiny. ()