* The costs and methods for repairing the carbon-composite jet are unclear, and the Dreamliner damaged by fire at Heathrow will be the first test of major work. ()

* Scarcely touched by the nation's housing recovery and tired of waiting for federal help, Richmond is about to become the first city in the nation to try eminent domain as a way to stop foreclosures. ()

* Lawyers for Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs trader accused of defrauding investors, began their case at about 11:47 a.m. One minute later, they rested without calling any witnesses. The decision to rest, after more than two weeks of testimony and 11 witnesses called by the Securities and Exchange Commission, highlighted the confidence that Tourre's lawyers have in their fight against the lawsuit by the government. ()

* The performance of the economy in the second quarter is one of many guides to when the Fed will taper off its bond-buying. ()

* A range of start-ups and big companies like Google are working on what is known as predictive search - new tools that act as robotic personal assistants, anticipating what you need before you ask for it. ()

* The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission formally accused JPMorgan Chase of manipulating energy markets, foreshadowing a settlement expected as early as this week. ()

* Reza Aslan, the author of "Zealot," a provocative new biography of Jesus, has found an inadvertent ally in generating book publicity. A Fox News interviewer awkwardly questioned the Muslim author on why he had written about Jesus. Random House, Aslan's publisher, said the interview had clearly helped the book: in two days, sales increased 35 percent. ()

* Taking out his well-known acerbic pen, hedge fund tycoon Daniel Loeb writes of Sony, "keeping entertainment underexposed, undervalued and underperforming is not a strategy for success." ()

* The lawsuit brought by hedge fund Perry Capital against the federal government over the Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac bailout may be the case that finally subjects the government's bailout practices to closer outside scrutiny. ()