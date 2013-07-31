July 31 The following are the top stories on the
* Chevron Corp has set its lawyers against Steven
Donziger, who won an $18 billion case over oil spills in the
Ecuadorean jungle, accusing him of manipulating evidence and
bribing judges. ()
* In a significant victory for law enforcement, a federal
appeals court on Tuesday said that government authorities could
extract historical location data directly from
telecommunications carriers without a search warrant. ()
* Barclays Plc, which has faced several scandals,
has come under pressure from British authorities to improve its
capital position. The bank said it plans to raise up to $12
billion in new capital. ()
* Federal authorities, continuing their campaign against
insider trading, announced criminal charges on Tuesday against
Sandeep Aggarwal, a former technology stocks analyst at the
research firm Collins Stewart, in a case connected to last
week's indictment of the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors. ()
* JP Morgan Chase & Co struck a $410 million
settlement with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC),
which had accused the bank of devising "manipulative schemes" to
transform "money-losing power plants into powerful profit
centers". JPMorgan is bracing for an even larger penalty
stemming from shoddy mortgage securities it sold to the
government. ()
* Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs trader,
was either a greedy scheming liar or a bright young executive
just trying to do his job, according to dueling portraits
presented during closing arguments Tuesday in the most prominent
case from the financial crisis to go to trial. The trader is
accused of scheming with a big hedge fund to defraud investors
in connection with a 2007 trade. ()
* The long-running trade conflicts over solar panels between
China and the United States and Europe have sown dissatisfaction
all around. But Taiwan, not involved in the disputes, has gained
from a U.S. tariff ruling against China, which has created a
loophole benefiting Taiwanese manufacturers. ()
* A report by the Government Accountability Office found
that the Agriculture Department lacked the proper controls to
make sure the money it sent was going to the right people, with
millions in U.S. subsidies going to deceased farmers. ()