* The Justice Department sued Bank of America on Tuesday,
accusing the bank of defrauding investors by vastly understating
the risks of the mortgages backing some $850 million in
securities. The lawsuit adds to the hefty legal burden of the
bank, which has been badly battered by mortgage-related losses
and litigation since the financial crisis.
* It would not be surprising to see Amazon Chief Executive
Jeff Bezos worry little about turning a quick profit at his new
acquisition, The Washington Post, and instead try to shake up
the newspaper industry with innovation.
* President Obama endorsed efforts in the Senate to wind
down mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and end
their longtime implicit guarantee of a federal government
bailout.
* Walt Disney Co's net income fell 36 percent in its
third quarter, in part because of marketing expenses for the
flop "Lone Ranger", forcing it to take a write-down of up to
$190 million in the current quarter. Operating income from ESPN
and Disney's theme parks rose 8 percent and 9 percent
respectively, driving Disney's financial performance.
* Federal Reserve regional presidents Charles Evans and
Dennis Lockhart suggested on Tuesday that the central bank could
ease its extraordinary efforts to stimulate the economy sooner
rather than later, but stopped short of providing an exact time
frame.
* Swiss bank UBS AG agreed on Tuesday to pay $50
million to settle federal accusations that it misled investors
about a complex mortgage security, a transaction that loomed
over the government's recent legal battle with a former Goldman
Sachs trader blamed for his role in creating a similar
security.
* Hedge fund tycoon Philip Falcone filed a lawsuit on
Tuesday that accused the satellite television mogul Charles
Ergen of colluding with another hedge fund in a "fraudulent
scheme" that prevented his broadband wireless company,
LightSquared, from emerging out of bankruptcy.
* Detroit's financial woes have brought renewed scrutiny to
public pension plans. Senator Orrin Hatch, Republican of Utah,
and others have suggested overhauling these plans to shift more
responsibility to the private sector. Private insurance
companies would assume responsibility for these defined benefit
plans, offering annuities to beneficiaries in exchange for
employer-paid premiums.