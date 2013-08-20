Aug 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Obama urged the nation's top financial
regulators on Monday to move faster on new rules for Wall
Street, telling them in a private White House meeting that they
must work to prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. ()
* NPR, which has suffered a succession of leadership changes
over the better part of a decade, needs a new chief executive
again. Gary Knell, the public radio organization's chief for the
last 20 months, announced on Monday that he would be leaving to
run the National Geographic Society. ()
* The Justice Department is expected to name Leslie
Caldwell, the former lead prosecutor in the Enron case, as the
next head of its criminal division, according to people briefed
on the decision. ()
* The Federal Reserve described some significant
shortcomings in the banks' responses to the so-called stress
tests that they have had to undergo since the financial crisis.
The Fed said some banks were not taking into account the
possibility of falling house prices when valuing certain
mortgage-related assets for the tests. ()
* Auditors performed complete and correct audits of at least
three brokerages last year, the Public Company Accounting
Oversight Board said on Monday. That amounted to only 5 percent
of the 60 audits reviewed by the board, but it may still be a
sign of progress. During the previous year - the first in which
the board reviewed such audits - none of the 23 audits examined
were found to be acceptable. ()
* The Greek government's efforts to sell state-owned assets
was sidetracked again when Stelios Stavridis, chairman of the
privatization agency, was forced to resign after hitching a ride
on the private jet of a Greek oil tycoon. ()