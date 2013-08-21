Aug 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Premiums for employer-provided health insurance have
increased by relatively modest amounts this year, according to a
new survey, a further sign that once-torrid health care
inflation has abated for now. ()
* The SEC is examining whether JPMorgan Chase & Co
tried to win business in China by hiring the children of two
senior Chinese officials, in possible violation of American
anti-corruption statutes. ()
* Lawmakers and central bankers in India, Indonesia, Turkey
and several emerging market economies are scrambling to contain
the damage from falling currencies and to keep foreign investors
from heading for the exits. Money has poured out of those
economies over the last few weeks, pushing down the prices of a
wide array of assets, including stocks, bonds and currencies.
()
* As New York City continues to promote the rise of Silicon
Alley start-ups, the state comptroller's office is doing its
part for the cause. On Tuesday, the office of Thomas DiNapoli
plans to promote its investments in two technology companies,
RebelMouse and CoopKanics, as part of its initiative to invest
in New York businesses. ()
* Barnes & Noble Inc's founder and chairman, Leonard
Riggio, disclosed on Tuesday that he had shelved his plan to buy
the company's bookstores, as the embattled chain grapples with
an uncertain future. His disclosure accompanied the retailer's
latest results, which included a loss that more than doubled
from the same time last year. ()