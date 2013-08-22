The following are the top stories on the New York Times business
* The confusion over exactly when the Federal Reserve will
begin scaling back its huge economic stimulus efforts only
deepened Wednesday, with the release of a summary of the
deliberations at the central bank's last meeting in late July.
()
* A closely-watched survey of manufacturing-sector activity
in China provided the latest indication that the world's
second-largest economy appears to have bottomed out after many
months of slowing growth. ()
* A fierce legal battle that pits financial firms against
the retailing industry took a new turn on Wednesday when the
Federal Reserve said it would appeal a recent decision involving
debit card transaction fees. ()
* United Parcel Service Inc has told its
white-collar employees that it will stop providing health care
coverage to their spouses who can obtain coverage through their
own employers, joining an increasing number of companies that
are restricting or eliminating spousal health benefits. ()
* The beleaguered Indian rupee continued its steep descent
on Wednesday, hitting a record low of 64.54 to the dollar amid
global nervousness about the timing and scale of the Federal
Reserve's likely scaling back of its bond-buying program. ()
* Some of the technology industry's biggest names are
finding out that once you fall behind, it is pretty hard to
catch up. However, the bad earnings news from older, big tech
companies does not appear to be spreading to more youthful
Internet companies like Google or Salesforce.com, which provide
their software as a service over the Internet. ()
* Bloomberg LP said on Wednesday that it was making several
changes to its journalism operation after an investigation
commissioned by the company detailed problems with the past use
of client data. ()