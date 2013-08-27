Aug 27 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The stock market sagged on Monday after the Obama
administration ratcheted up its pressure against Syria.
Secretary of State John Kerry said there was "undeniable"
evidence of a large-scale chemical weapons attack in Syria last
week and suggested the administration was edging closer to a
military response. ()
* Hedge fund manager William Ackman moved on Monday to sell
his roughly 18 percent stake in J.C. Penney Co Inc,
nearly two weeks after he resigned from the board amid an
unusual public battle with his fellow directors. ()
* Unless Congress raises the debt ceiling, the Treasury
Department said on Monday that it expected to lose the ability
to pay all of the government's bills in mid-October. ()
* Behind the roiling conversation over whether President
Obama might make Janet Yellen the first female leader of the
Federal Reserve is an uncomfortable reality for the White House:
the administration has named no more women to high-level
executive branch posts than the Clinton administration did
almost two decades ago. ()
* Activist investor Daniel Loeb disclosed on Monday that he
had acquired a large stake in the auction house Sotheby's
. Third Point is now one of Sotheby's biggest
shareholders, with a 5.7 percent stake, according to a filing
with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Third Point said it
planned to "engage in a dialogue" with Sotheby's board. ()
* A New York state judge found JPMorgan Chase & Co
liable to the Russian-American billionaire Leonard Blavatnik for
breach of contract for placing risky subprime mortgage
securities in an investment account he held, and ordered the
bank to pay more than $50 million in damages, including
interest. ()
* On Tuesday, the Australian surf wear company Billabong
International Ltd reported its worst financial results
ever - a net loss of A$859.5 million, or about $772 million, for
the fiscal year ended June. Most of that was due to accounting
charges as Billabong wrote down the value of its namesake brand
to zero, compared with a carrying value of 252.1 million dollars
a year earlier. ()
* Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica on
Monday improved its offer for E-Plus, the German unit of KPN
, winning support from KPN's biggest shareholder,
America Movil. Telefonica had agreed to pay the equivalent of
8.55 billion euros ($11.44 billion) for E-Plus, up from an
earlier offer of $10.8 billion. América Móvil also said it still
planned to go ahead with its separate $9.6 billion cash bid for
the remaining shares in KPN that it does not already own.()