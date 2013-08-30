Aug 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Switzerland and the United States reached a watershed deal
on Thursday to punish Swiss banks that helped wealthy Americans
stash money in hidden offshore accounts, closing the door on an
era of bank secrecy and tax evasion. ()
* Government lawyers have asked the private equity firm
headed by the prominent financier Lynn Tilton for information
related to its recent hiring of a former Army official,
according to people briefed on the matter. ()
* United States' economic output grew at a much faster rate
in the second quarter than originally estimated, buoyed by an
increase in exports. Gross domestic product grew in the second
quarter at an annualized rate of 2.5 percent in April through
June of this year, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday.
()
* Though the Nasdaq market calls itself home for
the stocks of the world's biggest technology companies, the
exchange acknowledged on Thursday that a three-hour halt in
trading arose from a problem with its software. ()
* Josef Ackermann, former chief executive of Deutsche Bank
and one of Europe's best-known business leaders, abruptly
resigned as chairman of the Zurich Insurance Group on
Thursday after acknowledging that he might be accused of sharing
blame for the apparent suicide of the company's chief financial
officer. ()
* The Blackstone Group has agreed to pay $85 million
to settle a lawsuit brought by a group of investors that accused
it of misrepresenting some investments ahead of its 2007 initial
public offering. ()
* Harbinger Capital Partners filed to take one of its
insurance businesses public on Thursday, just more than a week
after the hedge fund agreed to a tougher compromise with the
Securities and Exchange Commission over accusations of market
manipulation. ()
* The Apache Corp agreed on Thursday to sell a third
of its Egyptian oil and gas business to Sinopec, the big Chinese
petroleum company, for $3.1 billion in cash as part of a
continued effort to sell off assets and rebalance its portfolio.
()
* All same-sex couples who are legally married will be
recognized as such for federal tax purposes, even if the state
where they live does not recognize their union, the Treasury
Department and the Internal Revenue Service said Thursday. ()