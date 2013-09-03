Sept 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* CBS Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc ended
their protracted contract dispute Monday evening with CBS
winning not only a significant financial increase for its
programming, but also its stake in the digital future. ()
* Verizon Communications Inc agreed on Monday to
spend $130 billion to take full control of its enormous wireless
unit because it said it believed that the American desire for
cellphones and broadband services was not yet nearly sated. ()
* Bertelsmann, the German media giant, has expanded its
recent efforts to return to the music business through a $150
million deal with Primary Wave Music, an American company that
handles music publishing rights, artist management and
marketing, the companies plan to announce on Tuesday. ()
* The spreading expectation that President Obama will name
Lawrence Summers to lead the Federal Reserve Board appears to be
working against the central bank's efforts to stimulate the
economy. The jitters even have some analysts betting that a
Summers nomination could lead to slower economic growth, less
job creation and higher interest rates than if the president
named Janet Yellen, the Fed's vice chairwoman. ()
* The China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd, whose
Singapore-traded shares lost half their value last week after it
came under attack from a California short-seller, said on Monday
that it had received a timely takeover offer from its biggest
shareholder, an Indonesian food company. ()
* Brazil's government summoned the United States ambassador
on Monday to respond to new revelations of American surveillance
of President Dilma Rousseff and her top aides, complicating
relations between the countries ahead of Rousseff's state visit
to Washington next month. ()
* The White House's aggressive push for Congressional
approval of an attack on Syria appeared to have won the
tentative support of one of President Obama's most hawkish
critics, Senator John McCain, who said Monday that he would back
a limited strike if the president did more to arm the Syrian
rebels and the attack was punishing enough to weaken the Syrian
military. ()