* Administration officials said that while they expected the full Senate to vote next week on the resolution granting President Obama authority for a strike, they were girding for a prolonged debate in the House. ()

* Sprint Nextel on Wednesday sold $6.5 billion worth of high-yield bonds, breaking the record for the single biggest noninvestment-grade offering ever sold directly to investors. The sale comes only days after Verizon said it had taken out $61 billion in financing to support its mammoth deal to buy full control of its wireless unit. ()

* Common Sense Investment Management, a $2.9 billion fund of funds based in Oregon, sought to distance itself from a prostitution scandal involving its chief executive. The firm said Bisenius's "recent personal transgressions bear no reflection on this outstanding team of professionals or the quality of the portfolio management." ()

* A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by Bank of America against two former Bear Stearns executives that accused the two men of lying about the health of their hedge funds, which had invested heavily in subprime mortgages. ()

* General Motors, Ford and Chrysler all had strong months as lower lease payments helped dealers move the inventory of new cars and trucks. ()

* The Federal Trade Commission said TRENDnet, which makes digitally connected devices, had advertised its webcams as secure, but last year some users found out otherwise. ()

* Jeffrey Bezos assured editors and reporters of his commitment to preserving quality journalism at Washington Post, which he is buying for $250 million. ()

* Microsoft said on Wednesday that a jury in federal court had decided in its favor in a dispute over Motorola Mobility's licensing of so-called standard, essential patents used in Microsoft products. ()

* Researchers at Toshiba's European research laboratory in Cambridge, England, have figured out a way to allow a group of users to exchange encryption keys through an experimental technique known as quantum key distribution. The new technique is believed to be more practical and less expensive than existing technologies. ()

* Aboutthedata.com, a website introduced on Wednesday by a leading marketing technology firm called the Acxiom Corp , is offering individual consumers a glimpse of some of the details the company has collected about them. ()