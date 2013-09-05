Sept 5 The following are the top stories on the
* Administration officials said that while they expected the
full Senate to vote next week on the resolution granting
President Obama authority for a strike, they were girding for a
prolonged debate in the House. ()
* Sprint Nextel on Wednesday sold $6.5 billion worth
of high-yield bonds, breaking the record for the single biggest
noninvestment-grade offering ever sold directly to investors.
The sale comes only days after Verizon said it had taken
out $61 billion in financing to support its mammoth deal to buy
full control of its wireless unit. ()
* Common Sense Investment Management, a $2.9 billion fund of
funds based in Oregon, sought to distance itself from a
prostitution scandal involving its chief executive. The firm
said Bisenius's "recent personal transgressions bear no
reflection on this outstanding team of professionals or the
quality of the portfolio management." ()
* A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by Bank of
America against two former Bear Stearns executives that
accused the two men of lying about the health of their hedge
funds, which had invested heavily in subprime mortgages. ()
* General Motors, Ford and Chrysler all had
strong months as lower lease payments helped dealers move the
inventory of new cars and trucks. ()
* The Federal Trade Commission said TRENDnet, which makes
digitally connected devices, had advertised its webcams as
secure, but last year some users found out otherwise. ()
* Jeffrey Bezos assured editors and reporters of his
commitment to preserving quality journalism at Washington Post,
which he is buying for $250 million. ()
* Microsoft said on Wednesday that a jury in
federal court had decided in its favor in a dispute over
Motorola Mobility's licensing of so-called standard, essential
patents used in Microsoft products. ()
* Researchers at Toshiba's European research
laboratory in Cambridge, England, have figured out a way to
allow a group of users to exchange encryption keys through an
experimental technique known as quantum key distribution. The
new technique is believed to be more practical and less
expensive than existing technologies. ()
* Aboutthedata.com, a website introduced on Wednesday by a
leading marketing technology firm called the Acxiom Corp
, is offering individual consumers a glimpse of some of
the details the company has collected about them. ()