* The rules on when to turn off electronic devices on airplanes have long been a sour, and sometimes contentious, point for travelers. But faced with a surge of electronics on airplanes and under pressure from a growing number of tech-savvy passengers, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration recognized that change was inevitable. This week, an FAA advisory panel will meet to complete its recommendations to relax most of the restrictions. ()

* On Monday, federal legislation goes into effect to allow "emerging growth" companies - essentially, small startups - to ask for equity investments publicly, such as through social media sites or elsewhere on the Internet, without having to register the shares for public trading. Business owners will now be able to raise up to $1 million a year this way. ()

* With a phalanx of new series to make their debuts this week against an increasingly dominant cable television lineup, broadcast television executives this summer turned to diverse promotional ideas. But even with such marketing efforts, executives say calling attention to the 12 new series due this week has been anything but easy. ()

* Earlier this week, Vice Chancellor J Travis Laster of Delaware Chancery Court ruled that Vivendi SA and Activision Blizzard Inc could not complete a sale by Vivendi of most of its stake in Activision Blizzard. The judge halted the sale because he found that it violated a provision in Activision's certificate of incorporation, which states that any "merger, business combination or similar transaction" involving Vivendi and its affiliates requires "the affirmative vote of a majority in interest of the stockholders" of Activision other than Vivendi. ()

* Four years after the recession and a government bailout, Detroit's hometown automakers are riding high on strong sales and big profits. But while the fortunes of General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Chrysler have turned starkly, the city of Detroit is in shambles. ()