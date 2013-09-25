Sept 25 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors and federal
prosecutors have begun talks to settle criminal insider trading
charges against the firm, people briefed on the case said on
Tuesday. Settlement discussions are at an early stage, and the
two sides are far from any agreement, these people said. The
government is seeking a guilty plea from SAC and a financial
penalty of as much as $2 billion, they said. ()
* The housing market, one of the main drivers of the
economic recovery, continues to gain strength despite the drag
of rising mortgage rates and other economic headwinds, but some
analysts are worried that it may slow in the months ahead.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co, seeking to avert a wave of
litigation from the government, is negotiating a
multibillion-dollar settlement with state and federal agencies
over the bank's sale of troubled mortgage securities to
investors in the run-up to the financial crisis. ()
* The Obama administration on Tuesday provided the first
detailed look at premiums to be charged to consumers for health
insurance in 36 states where the federal government will run new
insurance markets starting next week, highlighting costs it said
were generally lower than previous estimates. ()
* To help prevent the deaths of children hit by cars that
are backing up, the Transportation Department said on Tuesday
that it would add rear-view cameras to its list of recommended
safety measures. The recommendation, though, fell short of a law
passed by Congress in 2008 requiring that the department set
standards for rear visibility. ()
* New York State, failing to keep pace with technological
change and increasingly sophisticated economic crimes, needs to
update its laws to help authorities prosecute white-collar
wrongdoing, according to a report released on Tuesday by the
Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus Vance. ()
* With the chip-manufacturing industry facing more pressure,
Applied Materials Inc is aiming to shore up its
business in a big way by striking a big takeover of a Japanese
company. Applied Materials agreed on Tuesday to buy smaller
rival Tokyo Electron Ltd in an all-stock deal that will
create a big new producer of semiconductor and display
manufacturing equipment.
* The top law enforcer in New York State is not done
scrutinizing high-speed trading based on early looks at
sensitive data. Eric Schneiderman, New York State's attorney
general, said on Tuesday that such trading - which he called
"insider trading 2.0" - was still a focus of his office, which
reached a settlement with Thomson Reuters Corp over the
issue in July.
* The business of peer-to-peer loans is drawing still more
prominent investors. Prosper Marketplace, one of the biggest
companies in the business, disclosed on Tuesday that it had
raised $25 million in a new round of financing. The new
investment was led by Sequoia Capital and includes BlackRock Inc
, the giant money manager, as a new backer. ()