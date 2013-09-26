Sept 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Detroit's municipal pension fund made payments for decades
to retirees, active workers and others above and beyond normal
benefits, costing the struggling city billions of dollars and
helping push it into bankruptcy, according to people who have
reviewed the payments. ()
* A group of Stanford researchers has moved a step closer to
answering the question of what happens when silicon, the
standard material in today's microelectronic circuits, reaches
its fundamental limits for use in increasingly small
transistors. In a paper in the journal Nature on Wednesday, the
researchers reported that they had successfully built a working
computer - albeit an extremely simple one - entirely from
transistors fashioned from carbon nanotubes. ()
* No business represents the rapid rise of the Internet in
China quite like Alibaba, a company that is part
eBay, part Google and part PayPal. Alibaba is now moving forward
with plans for one of the biggest initial public offerings since
Facebook's Inc rocky debut last year - but in New York
and not in its home market. ()
* The upstart stock exchange SecondMarket has made a name
for itself allowing investors to buy shares of hot private
companies like Twitter. Now that those companies are going
public, SecondMarket is turning its attention to the next new
thing - bitcoin. On Thursday, SecondMarket is expected to begin
raising money for an investment fund - the first of its kind in
the United States - that will hold only bitcoins, giving wealthy
investors exposure to the trendy but controversial virtual
currency. ()
* The Treasury has handed Congress an urgent deadline: Oct.
17. On that day, unless Congress were to raise the debt ceiling,
the Treasury would have only $30 billion cash on hand, putting
the United States on the precipice of an unprecedented default,
the department said on Wednesday. ()
* Only one in three Americans has confidence in the Federal
Reserve's ability to promote economic growth, while little more
than a third think the Fed is spinning its wheels, according to
a New York Times/CBS News poll. The remaining respondents said
they did not know enough to answer. ()
* American and British authorities moved a step further on
Wednesday in their investigation into the manipulation of the
benchmark interest rate known as Libor, fining the British
financial firm ICAP Plc a combined $87 million for its
role. ()
* The management of the ailing smartphone maker BlackBerry
Ltd canceled a conference call scheduled for Friday to
discuss the company's quarterly financial results. While
BlackBerry said on Wednesday evening that those results would
still be released, it added that the call with analysts and
investors was called off because of a conditional and tentative
bid for the company announced by its largest shareholder,
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. ()