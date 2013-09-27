Sept 27 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Justice Department is moving closer to striking a
multibillion-dollar settlement with JPMorgan Chase & Co
over questionable mortgage practices, after authorities urged
the bank to raise its offer and the bank's chief executive took
the rare step of meeting with Attorney General Eric Holder in
Washington to discuss the deal. ()
* Detroit's emergency manager wants to freeze the city's
pension system for public workers in light of mounting evidence
that it was operated in an unsound manner for many years,
contributing to the city's downfall. The emergency manager,
Kevyn Orr, issued on Thursday the preliminary results of a
three-month investigation that identified questionable actions,
including diversions of pooled money into individual accounts
and excessive real estate investments that lost millions of
dollars. ()
* Google Inc on Thursday announced one of the
biggest changes to its search engine, a rewriting of its
algorithm to handle more complex queries that affects 90 percent
of all searches. The change, which represents a new approach to
search for Google, required the biggest changes to the company's
search algorithm since 2000. ()
* Two months after Detroit became the largest city ever to
file for bankruptcy, top Obama administration officials will be
there on Friday to propose nearly $300 million in combined
federal and private aid toward a Motown comeback - only a
fraction of the billions the city owes and a reflection of the
budget and political limits on President Obama. ()
* Although the new federal health care law is designed to
help people buying individual policies, even people with
employer-provided policies are beginning to see changes in their
coverage as companies rethink health care for their workers,
discontinuing it in a few cases and redesigning it in many
others. ()
* Under pressure to provide healthier meals, McDonald's Corp
announced on Thursday that it would no longer market
some of its less nutritional options to children and said it
also planned to include offerings of fruits and vegetables in
many of its adult menu combinations. ()
* Federal authorities, broadening their investigation of
Bernard Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme five years
after the fraud was uncovered, unveiled criminal charges on
Thursday against Paul Konigsberg, a longtime accountant in
Madoff's inner circle. ()
* In an expanding global antitrust investigation, nine
Japanese automotive suppliers, along with two former executives,
have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy and pay more than $740
million in criminal fines for fixing the price of auto parts
sold in the United States and abroad, the Justice Department
said on Thursday. ()