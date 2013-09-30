Sept 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* King.com Ltd, the British mobile gaming company best known
for its hit puzzle game 'Candy Crush Saga', has filed for a
public offering in the United States, according to people
briefed on the matter. It has also retained Bank of America Corp
Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse Group AG and
JPMorgan Chase & Co to lead the offering, according to
the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the
listing process is being done in secret. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading
trial against Mark Cuban, the billionaire who regularly sits
courtside to cheer on his Dallas Mavericks basketball team,
opens in a federal courtroom in Dallas on Monday. The case stems
from Cuban's June 2004 sale of 600,000 shares of Mamma.com Inc,
soon after he had supposedly learned of an equity offering that
could depress the Montreal-based Internet search company's stock
price. ()
* Tuesday is the long-awaited kickoff of President Obama's
signature healthcare law, when millions of Americans can start
signing up for new insurance options. Yet across the country,
officials are issuing warnings that despite fevered efforts,
their new insurance exchanges will not be fully operational for
weeks or even months. ()
* The civil trial of British oil company BP Plc
begins its second phase on Monday, which will set the amount of
oil that spilled into the Gulf of Mexico from the 2010 Deepwater
Horizon rig explosion that killed 11 workers and soiled hundreds
of miles of beaches. ()
* The looming threat of a government shutdown on Tuesday is
beginning to cause greater unease than past political disputes
and may rattle markets when they reopen on Monday.
* Apple Inc is the new most valuable brand in the
world, according to a closely followed annual report. The
report, to be released on Monday, is from Interbrand, a
corporate identity and brand consulting company owned by the
Omnicom Group that has been compiling what it calls the
Best Global Brands report since 2000. ()