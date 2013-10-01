Oct 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Airline passengers should be allowed to use their personal
electronic devices to read, play games or enjoy movies and
music, even when planes are on the ground or flying below 10,000
feet, according to recommendations an advisory panel sent to the
Federal Aviation Administration on Monday. ()
* NBC and CNN networks said they were abandoning their
projects of a documentary and a mini-series on the life of
Hillary Clinton, bringing to an end two initiatives that were
announced with much fanfare over the summer. ()
* A flurry of last-minute moves by the House, Senate and
White House late Monday failed to break a bitter budget standoff
over President Obama's health care law, setting in motion the
first government shutdown in nearly two decades. ()
* President Obama expressed confidence on Monday that he was
right to defy House Republicans' demands as the hours ticked
away toward a government shutdown. Yet offsetting the bravado at
the White House was fear of what October's unfolding events
could mean for the economy. ()
* David Meister is waging legal battles against some of the
biggest names in finance. Meister is poised to step down from
his role as head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's
enforcement unit, a move that may put the future of those cases
in question. ()
* Ford Motor Co has started mailing checks to owners
of the C-Max Hybrid to compensate them after lowering its fuel
economy rating. The company said it previously used its Fusion
Hybrid as a standard measurement for the fuel economy of all of
its hybrids but will now test and label the C-Max Hybrid
separately. ()
* Individual investors are increasingly demanding
transparency in performance track records, but pension funds -
the biggest slice of the investment world - have conspicuously
turned a blind eye to demanding track records from their most
influential advisers, investment consultants. ()