Oct 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Fielding complaints from borrowers struggling to save
their homes, New York's top prosecutor is preparing a lawsuit
against Wells Fargo & Co, accusing the nation's largest
home lender of flouting the terms of a multibillion-dollar
settlement aimed at stanching foreclosure abuses. ()
* Millions of Americans visited new online health insurance
exchanges as enrollment opened on Tuesday, suggesting a broad
national appetite for the affordable coverage that President
Obama has promised with his healthcare law. But many people
quickly encountered technological problems that prevented them
from getting rates, comparing health plans or signing up. ()
* Google Inc must defend itself against accusations
that it is illegally wiretapping in the course of its everyday
business - gathering data about internet users and showing them
related ads. The accusations, made over several years in various
lawsuits that have been merged into two separate cases, ask
whether Google went too far in collecting user data in Gmail and
Street View, its mapping project. ()
* HarperCollins is the latest publisher to try a Netflix
-style e-book subscription service, announcing on
Tuesday that it has struck a deal to make its backlist books
available on Scribd, a website for sharing documents and books.
()
* Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur who owns the
Dallas Mavericks basketball team, is a "righteous man" whose
stock trading practices are "inconsistent with someone who's
done something wrong." Or he's a brazen billionaire whose
trading ran afoul of securities laws. These dueling narratives
were presented to a jury on Tuesday as the Securities and
Exchange Commission and Cuban's lawyers delivered opening
arguments in his civil insider trading trial. ()
* Federal authorities expect that one of the former JP
Morgan Chase & Co employees facing criminal charges in
connection with the bank's multibillion-dollar trading loss in
London will eventually be extradited to the United States, a
senior prosecutor said on Tuesday. ()
* Tesco Corp, the British supermarket chain that
last month sold off its U.S. businesses, is turning instead to
China. The company said on Wednesday it would pay 4.3 billion
Hong Kong dollars ($554.6 million) to set up a new Chinese
retail joint-venture with a state- run partner. ()
* Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc, whose office
properties include the iconic 102-story Art Deco tower, raised
$929.5 million on Tuesday in one of the largest initial public
offerings of a United States real estate investment trust. The
71.5 million shares were priced at $13 each, at the low end of
the expected range. The REIT will trade under the symbol ESRT on
the New York Stock Exchange. ()
* A federal judge has denied a request by two American
Indian tribes to stop New York State's top financial regulator
from cracking down on their online lending businesses. The
tribes had argued that Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the
state's Department of Financial Services, overstepped his
jurisdictional bounds in trying to regulate business activity
taking place on Indian reservations in Oklahoma and Michigan. ()
* Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
trader, has asked a federal judge to give him a new trial - or
throw out the charges against him. Tourre was accused of
misleading a small group of investors about the role of the
hedge fund Paulson & Co in a 2007 trade he helped structure.
Paulson & Co made about $1 billion on the trade while others
lost big. ()
* Herschend Family Entertainment, a private group that
operates Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme parks among other
quintessentially American attractions, agreed to buy the
acrobatic basketball troupe from Shamrock Capital Advisors, a
private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Terms of the deal were
not disclosed. ()
* Carl Icahn, the billionaire activist hedge fund manager
with a penchant for rattling corporate boards, is poised to
fight his next battle over Apple Inc on Twitter. Icahn
said on Tuesday that he "pushed hard" during a "cordial dinner
with Tim last night" for Apple to do a $150 billion stock
buyback. ()