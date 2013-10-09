Oct 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Obama will nominate Janet Yellen as chairwoman of the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, White House officials said Tuesday night, ending an unusually prolonged and public search to fill one of the most important economic policy-making jobs in the world. ()

* In a suburb due east of Los Angeles, Starbucks Corp is opening a $70 million, state-of-the-art plant that will produce cold-pressed juices. The factory is the latest investment that underscores Starbucks' determination to transform its brand from being synonymous with coffee to a food and beverage juggernaut. ()

* From New York to Silicon Valley, more and more large American corporations are reducing their tax bill by buying a foreign company and effectively renouncing their U.S. citizenship. ()

* The Government Accountability Office is to release a report on Wednesday that the supply of most U.S. nuclear reactors is drying up and that their ability to provide electricity is at risk. Most nuclear reactors in the United States rely on a type of lithium that is produced only by China and Russia, and the supply may be drying up. ()

* After months of fighting the government's insider trading case tooth and nail, hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors is leaning toward admitting criminal wrongdoing and agreeing to pay a record financial penalty to resolve the charges, according to two people briefed on the deliberations. ()

* Nuance Communications Inc, a maker of voice recognition software, disclosed on Tuesday that it would allow billionaire Carl Icahn to nominate two directors to its board. Icahn has chosen his son Brett and David Schechter, a senior analyst at his firm. ()

* Twitter Inc's initial public offering appears to be the first one from a big technology company that simply prepared a thorough filing without pushing the boundaries. ()

* The European Parliament on Tuesday scrapped proposals by health officials that electronic cigarettes be tightly regulated as medical devices, setting the stage for a debate in the United States over the extent of regulation. ()

* In another blow to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in its continuing patent disputes with Apple Inc, the Obama administration has decided to uphold a ban requested by Apple of some of Samsung's mobile products. The ban, which was ordered by the International Trade Commission, was issued in August after the agency determined that Samsung had violated two Apple patents. ()

* The Agriculture Department issued a public health alert this week, saying that a strain of salmonella may have sickened 278 people who reported becoming ill after they ate poultry produced by Foster Farms. ()