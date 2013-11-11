Nov 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The CBS news magazine issued a rare retraction and apology for its report on an attack on Americans in Libya, saying it was misled by a source. ()

* Start-ups are gathering data and analyzing it much faster than was possible even a couple of years ago, aiming to project economic trends from seemingly unconnected information. ()

* Labor leaders and businesses are closely watching a Supreme Court case to be argued this Wednesday that involves a popular strategy used by unions to successfully organize hundreds of thousands of workers. ()

* Twitter is counting on millions of websites to link to the service and encouraging legions of independent developers to find creative new uses for its platform, driving up activity and the number of advertisements that Twitter users see. ()

* In their efforts to attract children, television networks are starting to show programs online before they appear on old-fashioned TV. ()

* Vox Media, a company with three strong digital brands, including the technology site The Verge, is adding to its portfolio. The company plans to announce on Monday that it is buying Curbed.com LLC, which runs three web publications that deliver in-depth neighborhood coverage, with attitude, of real estate, dining and retailing. ()

* The Treasury's schedule of financing this week includes the regular weekly auction of new three- and six-month bills on Tuesday, delayed for the Veterans Day holiday, and an auction of four-week bills on Wednesday. ()

* The saving of BlackBerry may represent a patriotic calling to Prem Watsa, but he is not used to dealing in as public an arena as the company does. ()