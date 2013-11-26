Nov 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Security experts say they believe that government spies
hit the big Internet companies at a weak spot - the fiber-optic
cables that connect their data centers. ()
* As Walmart enters a fiercely competitive holiday
season while still hampered by sluggish sales, the company's
board announced on Monday that Michael Duke, its chief
executive, would retire early next year and a longtime
executive, C. Douglas McMillon, would replace him. ()
* Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw
Pittman were in advanced merger talks that would have created
one of the country's ten largest firms with about 1,700 lawyers.
But on Monday, the firms issued a joint statement that the deal
was off. ()
* Chrysler will not move forward with an initial public
offering until next year at the earliest, giving its parent
company, Fiat, more time to negotiate the purchase of a
41.5 percent stake held by a union health care trust. ()
* One of the top executives at Nasdaq OMX, Eric
Noll, is leaving the company to lead the brokerage firm
ConvergEx Group. ()
* Patients injured by a flawed hip implant sold by Johnson &
Johnson have directed their anger at myriad places over
the years. The regulatory system that allowed the product's
sale. The company that repeatedly denied problems with the
device. Even the doctors who implanted the hips. Now, some
patients have found a new target for their ire: the legal system
and the lawyers they hired to sue Johnson & Johnson. ()