* On Tuesday, Men's Wearhouse abruptly turned the
tables on Jos. A. Bank and bid $55 a share in cash to
acquire its one-time suitor. It is rare for the prey to become
the predator, a strategy that harks back to a 1980s corporate
maneuver known as the Pac-Man defense. ()
* The star witness in the federal government's insider
trading prosecution of Michael Steinberg, once a senior trader
at SAC Capital Advisors, told a federal jury on Tuesday why he
was cooperating with prosecutors and testifying at the trial. ()
* The International Monetary Fund, convinced that Europe
erred in forcing debtor countries like Greece and Portugal to
bear nearly all the pain of recovery on their own, is pushing
hard for a plan that would impose upfront losses on bondholders
the next time a country in the euro area requests a bailout. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission announced a pair of
enforcement actions on Tuesday, accusing Swiss company
Weatherford International of bribery and a Detroit money
market fund of fraud. ()
* Alfred Feld, the longest-serving employee at Goldman Sachs
, with more than 80 years of service at the Wall Street
bank, died on Monday in Palm Beach, Florida. He was 98. Feld was
listed as a Goldman employee up until his death, although in
recent years he came to work infrequently. ()
* Take-Two Interactive Software announced on
Tuesday that it had bought back the stake held by Carl Icahn,
compelling the resignations of three board members he was
allowed to appoint. ()
* Applied Systems, a software company that focuses on the
insurance industry, said on Tuesday that it had agreed to be
acquired by the private equity firm Hellman & Friedman in a deal
valued at $1.8 billion. The company is being acquired from Bain
Capital, which purchased it for about $675 million in 2006. ()
* The Carlyle Group said on Tuesday that it would
acquire the Diversified Global Asset Management Corporation, an
independent hedge fund manager, the latest push by Carlyle into
areas beyond its core leveraged-buyout business. ()