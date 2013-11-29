Nov 29 The following are the top stories on the
* The struggle of low-income workers, many in retailing, is
adding momentum to efforts to increase the federal minimum wage.
* Many retailers didn't wait for the predawn hours of Black
Friday this year. They were open before breakfast on
Thanksgiving Day, and customers were waiting. ()
* The Swiss bank UBS is combining its currency,
interest rates and credit trading businesses into one unit,
according to a memo circulated at the bank earlier this month.
* Calpers and Calstrs, the giant employee and teachers'
pension funds in California, and others are beginning to take a
more aggressive role in the operation and election of corporate
boards of companies they have invested in. ()
* The French telecommunications company Orange has
reached an agreement to sell its Dominican Republic operations
to the Luxembourg cable and broadband provider Altice for $1.4
billion. ()
* Jon Horvath, the federal government's star witness in an
insider trading case, said his former boss, Michael Steinberg,
wanted him to cross a legal line. ()