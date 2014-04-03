April 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Just as Citigroup Inc was putting a troubled past of
taxpayer bailouts and risky investments behind it, the bank now
finds itself in the government's cross hairs again. Federal
authorities have opened a criminal investigation into a recent
$400 million fraud involving Citigroup's Mexican unit, according
to people briefed on the matter. (link.reuters.com/rat28v)
* After facing a House subcommittee investigating General
Motors Co's ignition-switch recall a day earlier, GM's
Chief Executive Mary Barra was bombarded with a more aggressive
line of questioning by senators on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/tat28v)
* Amazon.com Inc is a retailer that makes and sells
entertainment. On Wednesday, it took a big step toward a future
in which shopping and video are tightly linked, perhaps even
inseparable. The company began selling a device, Amazon Fire TV,
that lets consumers watch Amazon's extensive video library as
well as play a wide array of games on their television sets. (link.reuters.com/wat28v)
* A prominent executive is leaving JPMorgan Chase & Co
as her powerful trading operation has stopped performing
up to expectations. The departure of Blythe Masters, the head of
JPMorgan's giant commodities unit, comes as the bank completes a
sale of crucial parts of that business. (link.reuters.com/xat28v)
* Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is
recalling more than 850,000 sport utility vehicles because of a
possible braking problem. The recall covers the 2011 to 2014
Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango models, including about
644,000 in the United States. (link.reuters.com/bet28v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)