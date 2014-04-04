April 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* General Motors Co confirmed on Thursday it had
hired Jeff Eller as crisis management adviser. Eller, who cut
his teeth in the Clinton administration, represented Firestone
in its tire recall in 2000.
GM faces investigations over ignition switch defects linked
to deadly crashes and mounting recalls. (link.reuters.com/nyb38v)
* Nest Labs, the home automation company recently acquired
by Google Inc for $3.2 billion, said on Thursday it
was halting sales of its smoke and carbon monoxide detector over
safety concerns. (link.reuters.com/nec38v)
* Texas-based oil company Anadarko Petroleum Corp
agreed to pay $5.1 billion for a vast environmental cleanup, a
sum the Justice Department said was the largest it had ever won
in such a case. (link.reuters.com/sec38v)
* Liberty Media Corp said on Thursday it would sell
almost its entire position in Barnes & Noble Inc,
removing one of the major backers as United States' last major
bookstore chain struggles to compete with Amazon.com Inc
and navigate the shifting landscape for books and
media. (link.reuters.com/vec38v)
* Opower Inc, an energy-saving company which helps
utilities use competition among neighbors to encourage
residential customers to cut their electric use, hopes to raise
more than $100 million through a stock sale that could leave it
with a value close to $1 billion. (link.reuters.com/buc38v)
