* Microsoft is challenging the authority of federal
prosecutors to force the giant technology company to hand over a
customer's email stored in a data center in Ireland. (r.reuters.com/ruk99v)
* Talks between Bank of America and Justice
Department stalled on Monday after the bank's latest offer -
more than $12 billion to resolve state and federal
investigations into its sale of mortgage investments that later
imploded - fell far short of prosecutors' demands, according to
people briefed on the matter. (r.reuters.com/nuk99v)
* A decision by the Food and Drug Administration to question
the use of wooden planks to age some cheeses has produced a
stink that rivals Limburger, prompting an uproar among artisanal
cheese makers and consumers who fear they might lose access to
products like obscure blue cheeses from Vermont and imported
Parmigiano-Reggiano. (r.reuters.com/wuk99v)
* Amazon customers who want to order forthcoming
Warner Home Video features, including "The Lego Movie," "300:
Rise of an Empire," "Winter's Tale" and "Transcendence," are
finding it impossible to do so. The retailer's page for the
movies says that customers' only option is to sign up to be
notified when they become available. (r.reuters.com/xuk99v)
* Google agreed on Tuesday to buy Skybox Imaging,
a provider of high-quality satellite images, for $500 million,
as the technology giant continues to work on fulfilling its
lofty ambitions for its Internet offerings. (r.reuters.com/zuk99v)
* General Motors chief executive, Mary Barra, told
shareholders on Tuesday that the company was making major
changes in its operations in the wake of an internal
investigation of its recall of defective small cars. (r.reuters.com/byk99v)
* The American International Group on Tuesday named
a successor to Robert Benmosche, the insurer's chief executive
and the voluble leader who oversaw its recovery from the
financial crisis. A.I.G. said that its board had picked Peter
Hancock, the head of its property casualty business, who will
take over as chief executive on Sept 1. He will also become a
director. (r.reuters.com/cyk99v)
* Target named Brad Maiorino, formerly in charge of
global information security at General Motors, as its new chief
information security officer on Tuesday, on the eve of its
annual shareholders' meeting, as the retailer sought to bolster
its data defenses and calm investor chagrin after the extensive
hacking it experienced last year. (r.reuters.com/dyk99v)
* Visiting a middle school in Oakland earlier this year, Tom
Wheeler, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission,
got a glimpse of just how badly American schools need better
high-speed Internet connections. Wheeler is planning next week
to offer his fellow commissioners a proposed regulatory change
to promote Wi-Fi in schools. Wheeler's aim is to get the issue
on the agenda for the FCC's July 11 meeting. (r.reuters.com/fyk99v)
* The complex system of music licensing came under attack in
a congressional hearing on Tuesday, as entertainment and media
executives pleaded for changes to how music rights were acquired
and paid for online and by radio and television stations. The
hearing, before a House Judiciary subcommittee, was part of a
broad review of copyright led by Robert Goodlatte, a Republican
from Virginia who heads the Judiciary committee. (r.reuters.com/jyk99v)
* A group of eight current and former employees of United
Parcel Service in Kentucky have sued the company,
claiming they faced racial discrimination, poor treatment based
on race and retaliation after they complained. The men also
contend that an effigy of a black UPS employee hung from the
ceiling outside a manager's office for four days. (r.reuters.com/kyk99v)
