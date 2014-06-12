June 12 The following are the top stories on the
* It has been five years since the official end of the
severe economic downturn that ran from late 2007 to the middle
of 2009. The United States' total annual output has moved
substantially above the pre-recession peak, but economic growth
has averaged only about 2 percent a year, well below its
historical average. A growing number of experts see evidence
that the economy will never rebound completely. (r.reuters.com/jyq99v)
* Phil Mickelson, the famed golfer, did not trade in the
shares of Clorox just as billionaire investor Carl Icahn
was mounting an unsolicited takeover bid for the company in
2011, say four people briefed on the matter.(r.reuters.com/kyq99v)
* European Union officials on Wednesday announced an
investigation into how low-tax nations like Ireland have helped
large multi-nationals like Apple and Starbucks
reduce their tax bills by billions of dollars. (r.reuters.com/wyq99v)
* Goldman Sachs and Bain Capital have agreed to pay a
combined $121 million to settle a lawsuit that accused them and
other firms of colluding to drive down the prices of takeovers
before the financial crisis, according to a court filing on
Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/xyq99v)
* In a widening safety problem at one of the world's largest
auto suppliers, 2.3 million Toyota vehicles are being
recalled worldwide because a defective air bag component made by
Takata Corporation could injure passengers. Soon after Toyota's
announcement, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
said it was opening an investigation into the other automakers
that used parts made by Takata to see if those companies'
vehicles should be recalled, too. (r.reuters.com/far99v)
* Amazon plans to introduce a limited music
streaming feature as early as Thursday, according to several
people briefed on its plans. (r.reuters.com/har99v)
* The chief executive of General Motors, Mary Barra,
and the former prosecutor hired by the company to investigate
why it failed to recognize a fatal defect in its small cars,
Anton Valukas, will testify before a House subcommittee next
Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/kar99v)
