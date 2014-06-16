June 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* On Monday, New York's attorney general will become the
first government authority to take aim at how banks use the
databases, according to people briefed on the matter, who spoke
on the condition of anonymity. The attorney general's office is
expected to announce that Capital One has agreed to
fundamentally change the way it uses the largest database,
ChexSystems, barring only customers who land in the database for
fraud. (link.reuters.com/dyg22w)
* Medtronic Inc agreed on Sunday to buy Covidien
for $42.9 billion, combining two of the world's biggest
medical device makers and helping Medtronic lower some taxes by
gaining access to cash held overseas. (link.reuters.com/cyg22w)
* The Williams Co Inc said on Sunday that it had
agreed to pay nearly $6 billion in cash to acquire control of
Access Midstream Partners, a natural gas drilling
company active in several areas with shale gas formations. (link.reuters.com/fyg22w)
* Competition to acquire French energy equipment maker
Alstom was expected to intensify on Monday, as Siemens
of Germany and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
of Japan were said to be preparing to make a joint offer that
could pressure General Electric to improve its $13.5
billion bid. (link.reuters.com/jyg22w)
(Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)