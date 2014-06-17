June 17 The following are the top stories on the
* The Supreme Court handed Argentina two major defeats on
Monday in cases brought by bondholders who refused to accept
reduced payments after the country's 2001 default. The
developments are likely to add to the turmoil in Argentina's
already unsettled bond market. (link.reuters.com/ceq22w)
* General Motors Co said on Monday that it would
recall 3.36 million defective cars worldwide, another low point
in the seemingly endless safety crisis that has engulfed the
nation's largest automaker. (link.reuters.com/deq22w)
* In a broad legal rationale for collecting information
from Internet use by its citizens, the British government has
reportedly asserted the right to intercept communications that
go through services like Facebook, Google and
Twitter that are based in the United States or other
foreign nations, even if they are between people in Britain. (link.reuters.com/heq22w)
* A new study claims a quarter of all public company deals
may involve some kind of insider trading. The study by two
professors at the Stern School of Business at New York
University and McGill University, perhaps the most detailed and
exhaustive of its kind, examined hundreds of transactions from
1996 through the end of 2012. (link.reuters.com/meq22w)
* Moelis & Co said on Monday that it has hired four
executives from a rival boutique investment bank, Greenhill & Co
Inc, to start up a group specializing in raising money
for private equity firms. (link.reuters.com/neq22w)
