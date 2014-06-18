June 18 The following are the top stories on the
* With a price war underway, Chinese LED manufacturers are
taking market share from industry players in the United States,
Europe and Japan, the industry pioneers that made crucial
technological breakthroughs, and from Taiwan and South Korea,
previously the leaders in low-priced LEDs. (nyti.ms/1lxjTeO)
* As President Xi Jinping of China prepares to tackle what
may be the biggest cases of official corruption in more than six
decades of Communist Party rule, new evidence suggests that he
has been pushing his own family to sell hundreds of millions of
dollars in investments, reducing his own political
vulnerability. (nyti.ms/1jxwbyb)
* Mary Barra, chief executive of General Motors, is
expected to tell a House panel on Wednesday that the auto giant
is determined to change its culture and prevent another safety
crisis similar to its deadly delay in recalling millions of
small cars with a defective switch. (nyti.ms/1ygGiB4)
* Just as the federal government reached an agreement on
Tuesday with SunTrust Banks over questionable mortgage
practices, the government's talks to resolve Citigroup's
mortgage issues grew increasingly tense and veered toward a
lawsuit. The Justice Department is seeking a $10 billion penalty
from Citigroup over its sale of defective mortgage investments,
said people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of
anonymity because the talks are incomplete. But Citi contends
that the amount far exceeds the losses suffered by investors. (nyti.ms/1smZaxX)
* After seven years, securities regulators are scrutinizing
a deal where the hedge fund manager Bruce Rose, on the eve of
the financial crisis, took his firm into the business of
collecting mortgage payments from people with tainted credit.
The previously unreported investigation is seeking information
about how Rose's Carrington Holding Co financed the $188 million
deal, which relied in part on the firm's later issuing special
securities to the investors in its hedge fund. (nyti.ms/1niMVvo)
* The Argentine government said on Tuesday that it had
started to take steps to circumvent a United States court order
to avoid a technical default. Axel Kicillof, the economy
minister, said that the government would pay bondholders of
restructured debt under Argentine legislation. (nyti.ms/1ygI99h)
