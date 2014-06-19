June 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In the face of Detroit's tumultuous bankruptcy
proceedings, in which multiple parties are quarreling to protect
their interests, the city and its unions have quietly negotiated
a scaled-back pension plan that could serve as a model for other
troubled governments. One of the most closely watched issues of
the case is whether a government pension plan can be legally cut
in bankruptcy. (nyti.ms/1kPIo0N)
* Citigroup on Thursday appointed Mark Slaughter, a
senior New York banker, as its head of corporate and investment
banking for Asia-Pacific, filling a vacancy created last month
when Farhan Faruqui left to join the Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group. (nyti.ms/1nliogA)
* A fierce legal battle between Argentina and New York hedge
funds took a new twist on Wednesday when the country offered to
negotiate with the funds just hours after announcing measures
that would help it avoid a settlement. (nyti.ms/1pkELGe)
* One of the most important names in the world of debt
trading, Markit Ltd, is poised to join the public stock
markets - and generate a payday for the banks that are both
owners and customers of the financial data firm. Markit raised
nearly $1.3 billion in its initial public offering on Wednesday,
valuing the company at $4.3 billion. (nyti.ms/1lGMOr1)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading
lawsuit against Steven Cohen's former hedge fund SAC Capital
Advisors is finally over. Judge Victor Marrero of the Federal
District Court in Manhattan gave final approval on Wednesday to
a $602 million settlement that does not require Cohen's former
firm, now called Point72 Asset Management, to admit any
wrongdoing. (nyti.ms/UOshLY)
(Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)