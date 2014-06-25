June 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Rebekah Brooks, the former head of Rupert Murdoch's newspaper holdings in Britain, was cleared of phone hacking charges, but her onetime deputy Andy Coulson was found guilty on at least one count. (nyti.ms/1mmkcbq)

* Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book Group said on Tuesday it would buy Perseus Books Group, the country's sixth-largest trade publisher. (nyti.ms/1lot9km)

* Walgreen Co, the largest drugstore operator in the United States, withdrew its profit and revenue forecasts for 2016, saying it had yet to work out aspects of its planned acquisition of the European drug retailer Alliance Boots. (nyti.ms/Vm8GTD)

* Endo International Plc said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to acquire generic drugmaker Dava Pharmaceuticals for up to $600 million. (nyti.ms/1q7m7U4)

* AT&T Inc and DirecTV told members of Congress on Tuesday that their proposed $48.5 billion merger would be so good for competition that it would do something that has rarely, if ever, happened: pressure cable companies to lower prices. (nyti.ms/1jLnFM0)

* Whole Foods Market Inc will pay about $800,000 in penalties and fees after an investigation found the grocery retailer was overcharging customers in California. (nyti.ms/1rwxQZY)

* A coalition of 11 consumer groups has asked Federal Trade Commission to investigate CarMax Inc over unfixed recalled cars. The groups say CarMax does not fix vehicles that have been recalled before it sells them, even though the retailer's ads promise that the vehicles have had a rigorous quality inspection. (nyti.ms/1yM6m7x)

* Andrew Balson, a longtime managing director at the Boston-based private equity firm Bain Capital, has left to start a new investment fund. (nyti.ms/1losnnp) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)