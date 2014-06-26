June 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Ikea AB plans to adopt a wage structure that it says will raise the average hourly minimum wage at its 38 stores in the United States to $10.76 an hour - a 17 percent increase. (nyti.ms/1iIdBbP)

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc is combining its consumer retail and health care investment banking groups, according to an internal memorandum sent on Wednesday. The move comes as drug company takeovers and retail advisory deals are on the rise. (nyti.ms/1lqXsqw)

** HanesBrands Inc said on Wednesday that it would acquire DBApparel of France from Sun Capital Partners for about 400 million euros in cash, or $544 million. As a result of the deal, Hanes will acquire worldwide rights to the Playtex, Wonderbra and DIM brands. (nyti.ms/1jkMmPs)

** General Motors Co ordered dealers to stop selling the 2013 and 2014 versions of its most popular car, the Chevrolet Cruze sedan, because of a problem with air bags made by the Japanese supplier Takata, whose products are already the subject of a large recall of other vehicles. (nyti.ms/1pCY6k8)

** The United States Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Aereo Inc, a streaming TV service, had violated broadcast network copyrights - a decision that may ultimately mean the end of the start-up. (nyti.ms/1mgB4eS)

** The top law enforcer in New York State, Eric Schneiderman, filed civil fraud charges on Wednesday against Barclays Plc over its private stock trading platform, contending that it favored high-frequency traders over other investors. (nyti.ms/1nG78LT) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)