* General Motors on Monday announced the recall of
8.4 million more vehicles worldwide - most of them for an
ignition defect similar to the flaw that the company failed to
disclose in other models for more than a decade. The
announcement came hours after Kenneth Feinberg, a compensation
expert hired by GM, unveiled a plan to pay victims of accidents
involving GM vehicles, promising more than $1 million for
families of those who died. (nyti.ms/1qdcMbX)
* BNP Paribas SA on Monday admitted to doing
billions of dollars in deals with Iran and other countries
blacklisted by the United States and agreed to pay a record $8.9
billion penalty to state and federal authorities. (nyti.ms/TKUguN)
* Russian hackers have been systematically targeting
hundreds of Western oil and gas companies, as well as energy
investment firms, according to private cyber security
researchers. The motive behind the attacks appears to be
industrial espionage - a natural conclusion given the importance
of Russia's oil and gas industry, the researchers said. (nyti.ms/1pRSZNb)
* More than a million people risk losing their federally
insured pensions in just a few years despite recent stock market
gains and a strengthening economy, a new government study said
on Monday. The people at risk have earned pensions in
multi-employer plans, in which many companies band together with
a union to provide benefits under collective bargaining. (nyti.ms/1m4l97J)
* Regulatory filings posted on Monday night show that Dov
Charney, the recently ousted founder of American Apparel
, bought 27 million shares of American Apparel stock last
week, which gives him a total stake of about 43 percent. If he
can persuade an additional 7 percent or so of shareholders to
support him, he might be able to get his company back. (nyti.ms/1jER6iU)
* The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed a case accusing
Google of wire-tapping to proceed, undermining the
search company's efforts to put a troublesome episode to rest
even as it plans to become more deeply embedded in consumers'
lives. Google maintains it was not wire-tapping as part of
Street View. Its failure to persuade the Supreme Court to hear
its appeal means the case will go forward in the lower court. (nyti.ms/1o1AyEv)
* Cosmetics maker L'Oréal USA, a subsidiary of L'Oréal SA,
has agreed to settle complaints in the United States that
advertisements for its skin care products Lancôme Génifique and
L'Oréal Paris Youth Code were deceptive, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Monday. (nyti.ms/VBt5Eq)
* A California prosecutor on Monday charged General Motors
with unfair business practices and deceptive marketing
for concealing ignition-related defects and others in order to
boost its bottom line. The lawsuit, filed by District Attorney
Tony Rackauckas of Orange County, accuses G.M. of "half-truths
and omissions." (nyti.ms/1nYmxpC)
