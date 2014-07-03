July 3 The following are the top stories on the
* Standard General, a little-known hedge fund backing Dov
Charney, the ousted executive of American Apparel, is in
talks with the company's board over the possibility of bringing
in new leadership, including a cadre of experienced board
members, while keeping the company's signature manufacturing in
the United States. (nyti.ms/1z9cI12)
* Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, the federal
privacy board that sharply criticized the collection of the
phone records of Americans by the National Security Agency, has
concluded that the surveillance program is largely in compliance
with both the Constitution and a surveillance law that Congress
passed six years ago. (nyti.ms/1s0Jcpt)
* Security researchers at the RSA Security division of the
EMC Corp have uncovered what they believe is a
significant cyber-crime operation in Brazil that took aim at
$3.75 billion in transactions by Brazilians. (nyti.ms/1iYg9Tn)
* Venture capitalist Tim Draper, winner of the government
auction of nearly 30,000 Bitcoins on Friday, intends to make the
coins available for use in emerging markets via a partnership
with the Bitcoin exchange start-up Vaurum. (nyti.ms/1mmAkei)
* The Weinstein Company, best known for its Oscar-winning
film operation, is exploring plans to spin off its TV division
into a separate company that could be sold to a strategic
partner or taken public. (nyti.ms/1iYgF41)
* Federal auto regulators, criticized recently for not
acting aggressively enough on safety issues, turned some of
their fire on Chrysler on Wednesday, saying in a harshly worded
letter that the automaker was taking too long to repair 1.6
million recalled Jeep sport utility vehicles. (nyti.ms/1oqkA8K)
* Target is "respectfully" asking its customers to
not bring firearms into its stores, even where it is allowed by
law. Molly Snyder, a Target spokeswoman, said that Target's move
was a "request and not a prohibition." (nyti.ms/1masx1n)
* The Wall Street Journal has cut between 20 and 40 staff
members in recent weeks, according to people with knowledge of
the matter, as part of a re-evaluation of its newsroom that came
at the end of its financial year. (nyti.ms/VfVwY7)
* China said it would permit banks to set their own exchange
rates for the renminbi against the dollar in deals with clients,
in a step to relax controls to make the currency more
market-driven. (nyti.ms/1iZgK71)
