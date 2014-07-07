July 7 The following are the top stories on the
* For most of America, Reno stirs images of worn-out
casinos, strip clubs and quick divorces. But it is trying to
change that reputation and reduce its reliance on gambling by
taking advantage of its location and low taxes to gain a solid
footing in the new economy. Instead of poker payouts, Reno now
boasts of e-commerce ventures, an Apple data center and a
testing ground for drones. It also hopes to attract a large
factory to build batteries for Tesla's electric
vehicles. (nyti.ms/1myPzB1)
* As government regulators crack down on the financing of
terrorists and drug traffickers, many big banks are abandoning
the business of transferring money from the United States to
other countries, moves that are expected to reverse years of
declines in the cost of immigrants sending money home to their
families. (nyti.ms/1r1Lftn)
* General Motors' OnStar system provides streams of
data about the performance of GM vehicles, but the automaker
says little about how it uses this information to investigate
problems. (nyti.ms/1qCnfhi)
* Twitter Inc's top executive ranks have been
transformed in the last year, from its general counsel to, most
recently, its chief financial officer. But in one very important
area of the company - Twitter's ad business - the leadership has
remained relatively untouched. (nyti.ms/1myQelL)
* The Obama administration on Sunday sought to play down new
disclosures that the National Security Agency has swept up
innocent and often personal emails from ordinary Internet users
as it targets suspected terrorists in its global surveillance
for potential threats. (nyti.ms/1r1LRiM)
* As Google engine restores links that it had
removed to comply with a court order, its handling of the "right
to be forgotten" becomes murkier. (nyti.ms/1xDCtot)
