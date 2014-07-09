July 9 The following are the top stories on the
* Citigroup and the Justice Department are nearing a
deal that could cost the bank roughly $7 billion to settle a
civil investigation into the sale of mortgage investments,
people briefed on the matter said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1me9QdR)
* After just under four hours of deliberation, a federal
jury of eight women and four men found Rengan Rajaratnam, 43,
not guilty of conspiracy to commit insider trading with his
brother. (nyti.ms/U2tWfP)
* América Móvil said Tuesday that it would sell
off parts of its Mexican unit, an unexpected capitulation by its
controlling shareholder, Carlos Slim Helú, to strong new
antimonopoly rules. (nyti.ms/1ozMWfg)
* A Canadian firm, 1832 Asset Management, disclosed in a
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday
that it had sold about 11.5 million shares of American Apparel
stock, or about 6.6 percent of the company's outstanding
shares, liquidating its entire holding in the company. (nyti.ms/1rPNwud)
* New York's attorney general said on Tuesday that he had
reached an agreement with Uber, the car-summoning start-up, that
would limit the cost of using the company's service during
emergencies. The new agreement, according to the attorney
general's office, would cap Uber's surge prices during "abnormal
disruptions of the market," typically citywide emergencies, in
accordance with the City of New York's law against price
gouging, passed in 1979. (nyti.ms/1kCd4mQ)
* Yelp, the online service increasingly popular on
both sides of the Atlantic, has joined the critics formally
opposing the European Union's proposed antitrust settlement with
Google. Google officials declined to comment on the
Yelp complaint. (nyti.ms/1jcTTVK)
* Amazon has proposed giving Hachette's authors all
the revenue from their e-book sales on Amazon as the parties
continue to negotiate a new contract. Hachette's response on
Tuesday was to suggest that the retailer was trying to make it
commit suicide. (nyti.ms/1zoeKdI)
