* The presence of at least three under-age workers at a
Shinyang Electronics factory casts a cloud over the labor
practices of Samsung Electronics and its suppliers.
(nyti.ms/1njCsmr)
* Shares of Portugal's second-largest bank, Banco Espírito
Santo, were suspended from trading, prompting fears
that the bank might need to be rescued. The move sent
high-flying stocks and bonds in Portugal plummeting, forced two
Spanish companies to suspend bond offerings and brought concerns
over the health of Europe's banking system. (nyti.ms/1zsSIXm)
* Questcor Pharmaceuticals, recipient of a $5.6
billion takeover bid, disclosed that the number of patients
reporting a so-called adverse event while using its
immune-system drug Acthar last year represented almost 5 percent
of prescriptions dispensed. (nyti.ms/1qPsham)
* An essay sent to Microsoft Corp's employees by
the company's chief executive appears to lay the groundwork for
significant changes that will be revealed later this month. (nyti.ms/1ooKQ0l)
* With refining eroding into a money-losing area for most
European players, Exxon Mobil is making a contrarian bet
by expanding diesel production. (nyti.ms/TWg4DI)
* The Federal Trade Commission contended that Amazon
improperly billed customers for "many millions of
dollars" of charges that children made without their parents'
consent. (nyti.ms/TWg6eF)
* Lockheed Martin and two of its biggest suppliers
agreed on Thursday to invest up to $170 million of their own
money to help lower the high cost of the new F-35 fighter jets.
The deal lets the Pentagon shift a small part of the risk to the
contractors as it grapples with continuing problems on the giant
program, which could cost nearly $400 billion for 2,400
planes.(nyti.ms/1rcUrv3)
