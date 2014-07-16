July 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* General Motors Co's response to the car crash that
killed Gene Erickson, as well as its replies to queries in other
crashes obtained by The New York Times from the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration, casts doubt on how forthright the
automaker was with regulators over a defective ignition switch
that GM has linked to at least 13 deaths over the last decade.(nyti.ms/W8X0DK)
* As part of its effort to improve working conditions for
its youngest employees in its global corporate and investment
banking unit, Bank of America Corp has hired more junior
bankers, the latest sign of a shifting corporate culture on Wall
Street. The incoming class of full-time analysts and associates,
who start work later this month, will be almost 40 percent
larger than last year's class. (nyti.ms/Wgv01u)
* News on Tuesday that Reynolds American had agreed
to buy Lorillard Inc for $27.4 billion, uniting two of
the nation's biggest tobacco companies, highlighted how
important e-cigarettes have become to the declining tobacco
industry. Both Reynolds and Lorillard have pushed hard into
e-cigarettes, which offer a new way of delivering a puff of
nicotine. (nyti.ms/1mfRFjw)
* Ralph Whitworth, a longtime activist investor with a large
stake in Hewlett-Packard Co, has resigned as interim
chairman of the computer company's board and will take a leave
of absence from his investment firm, Relational Investors, HP
announced on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1tPEdfW)
* In a deal that could deepen Apple Inc's sales to
corporations and strengthen International Business Machine's
position in business software, the two companies
announced a wide-ranging partnership intended to spread advanced
mobile and data analysis technology in the corporate world. (nyti.ms/1p49C7B)
* As of Tuesday, there were about 780,000 comments on the
Federal Communications Commission's proposed so-called net
neutrality rules, which guide how Internet service providers
(ISPs) manage web traffic on their networks, far more than for
any previous rule-making proceeding before the regulator. The
agency is fine-tuning its rules to secure an open Internet,
after a federal-court decision in January said it had to rethink
its approach. (nyti.ms/1oGHdmq)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)