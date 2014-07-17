July 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Microsoft Corp plans to announce layoffs on
Thursday that will substantially exceed the largest layoffs in
the company's history, according to several people briefed on
the decision who spoke only on the condition of anonymity.
Previously, the largest layoffs were in 2009, when 5,800 or so
people were affected. (nyti.ms/1r5aMCV)
* Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox Inc said it has
made an $80 billion takeover offer for Time Warner Inc,
which would be the biggest media deal in more than a decade.
While Time Warner has rebuffed his effort and no talks are
underway, Murdoch is determined and unlikely to walk away
anytime soon, people briefed on the matter said. (nyti.ms/1nI1try)
* Funding Circle, a so-called peer-to-peer lending network,
announced that it had raised $65 million in new funding and
appointed Robert Steel, the chief executive of Perella Weinberg,
to its board. (nyti.ms/1paKzQi)
* Apple Inc might have to pay $400 million to
consumers to settle charges of conspiring with publishers to
raise e-book prices. Apple last month agreed to settle a class
action brought by attorneys general in 33 states. They had
sought hundreds of millions of dollars in damages from Apple,
claiming it had colluded with book publishers to inflate e-book
prices. (nyti.ms/1oKB3BT)
* Once again, Bank of America's troubled past is
clouding its present and future. After months of negotiations, a
possible settlement with the Justice Department is in jeopardy
over a disagreement on the bank's liability for the suspected
mortgage misdeeds of its Countrywide Financial and Merrill Lynch
units, people briefed on the matter said. (nyti.ms/1qJ5Q4K)
* The Federal Reserve's chairwoman, Janet Yellen, said on
Wednesday that it would be a "grave mistake" for Congress to
adopt legislation proposed by House Republicans constraining the
Fed's management of monetary policy. (nyti.ms/1mVyUGi)
