July 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* An intricate web of shell companies disclosed in filings
by Alibaba IPO-BABA.N connects the company to the sons and
grandsons of the most powerful men in China. (nyti.ms/1nMxZnQ)
* Bradford Smith, general counsel at Microsoft,
uses the skills he learned as a Washington lawyer to advocate
change in government policies that affect Microsoft and the
industry. (nyti.ms/1p0k7Yh)
* Millions of Americans are receiving auto loans they cannot
possibly afford, in a lending climate marked by some of the same
lack of caution seen in the housing industry before its 2008
implosion. (nyti.ms/1p59why)
* Bulgarian bank Corporate Commercial Bank will
remain closed as officials continue to debate whether the state
should bail it out or find private investors to rescue it. (nyti.ms/Wy6GrW)
* Whirlpool is threatening to pull out of the
troubled Energy Star labeling program unless Congress bans
class-action lawsuits. (nyti.ms/1n2SIIo)
* Hasbro Inc, along with other brands and big
retailers, are starting to sell technology and using it to lure
shoppers, while manufacturers see opportunity in mass
customization. (nyti.ms/1rCTgoY)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)