July 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Netflix Inc reported its business grew in the
second quarter thanks to international customers and little
adverse effect from an announced price increase. The company
said it surpassed 50 million total members for its streaming
service, including free trial memberships, in the second quarter
of this year. Netflix has announced plans to introduce its
service to a number of European markets in September, including
Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Switzerland.
(nyti.ms/1lodcae)
* In response to an article about the political connections
of some of its shareholders, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
IPO-BABA.N discounted the notion that their backgrounds helped
drive its business. In a strongly worded statement on Monday in
Chinese on its account on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media
network, Alibaba said The Times article "mistakenly described"
Alibaba's relationship with the investors. (nyti.ms/1n7qLzq)
* Yahoo Inc announced Monday that it had agreed to
acquire Flurry, a mobile ad and analytics company. Flurry's
advertising expertise could help Yahoo as it tries to build a
meaningful mobile ad business. Although more than half of
Yahoo's monthly audience visits come on mobile devices, revenue
from mobile ads is still so small that the company does not
break it out. (nyti.ms/Ul2utY)
* Time Warner Inc on Monday amended its corporate
bylaws and removed a provision that allowed shareholders to call
a special board meeting. In a filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, Time Warner said the change was effective
immediately. Without the ability to call a special meeting,
shareholders supportive of a Twenty-First Century Fox
offer would not be able to replace Time Warner's board of
directors before the company's next annual meeting, which would
likely come next June. (nyti.ms/UodPcn)
* Malaysia Airlines' two crashes in less than five months
are sending tremors through the aviation insurance market - not
least because the carrier's $2.25 billion overall liability
policy is mysteriously missing a standard clause that usually
limits insurers' payments for search-and-rescue costs. (nyti.ms/1wTlbS7)
* A Senate investigation has found that hedge funds - in
particular, James Simons' Renaissance Technologies - used
complex financial structures to claim billions of dollars in tax
savings. Between 1998 and 2013, more than a dozen hedge funds
conducted hundreds of billions of dollars in trades using
hundreds of structures, known as "basket options," created by
Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG, the
Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said in a report
on Monday. (nyti.ms/1n7EsOT)
* Goodwill Industries International, a nonprofit agency that
operates thrift stores around the country, said on Monday that
it was investigating a potential security breach that may have
led to the theft of customers' credit card data. (nyti.ms/1qZZ5vl)
* Hedge funds are not new to farmland. For nearly a decade
they have scoured the corners of the globe for cheap land as
food prices have soared, positioning themselves to profit from
the growing demand. Hedge funds now have $14 billion invested in
farmland, according to the data provider Preqin. With its steady
income stream, farmland is proving to be a ripe offering for
sophisticated investors. (nyti.ms/1nPkbc0)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)